General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,651 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

