General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 250.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of General Motors by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.