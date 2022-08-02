Gerdau Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,881 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 386% compared to the average daily volume of 593 put options.

Gerdau Stock Up 1.7 %

GGB traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,924,950. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.61. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,570,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period.

Gerdau Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.