Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Short Interest Down 33.1% in July

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,510,000 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 24,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Geron by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Geron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Geron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 616,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Geron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GERN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Geron Stock Performance

GERN traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. 1,493,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,805. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,584.92% and a negative return on equity of 85.84%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.