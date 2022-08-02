GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Short Interest Down 23.8% in July

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.3 days.

GH Research Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GHRS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. 19,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,605. The firm has a market cap of $558.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. GH Research has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GHRS shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHRS. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GH Research by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,651,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in GH Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,256,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

