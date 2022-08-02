Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.53-9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48-8.55, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.21. 12,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $195.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Global Payments by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

