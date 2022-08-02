Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Education ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Education ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 7.28% of Global X Education ETF worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Education ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EDUT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875. Global X Education ETF has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $12.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20.

Global X Education ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Education ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

