Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Trading Down 0.2%

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $28.06. 9,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 33,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI Norway ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NORW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,358,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,054,000.

