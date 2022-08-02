GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Short Interest Update

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,290,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 12,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 103,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.