GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Short Interest Up 27.7% in July

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GO Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

GO Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GOAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 14,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,763. GO Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

GO Acquisition Company Profile

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.