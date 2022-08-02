Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW) Short Interest Update

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goal Acquisitions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 919,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,587,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 151,128 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares during the period.

Goal Acquisitions Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PUCKW traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,435. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14. Goal Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.77.

