Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,600 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 466,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,266.0 days.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

GDDFF stock remained flat at $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDFF shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.