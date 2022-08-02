Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 121.64 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £585.57 million and a PE ratio of 761.50. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 107 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 123.40 ($1.51).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

