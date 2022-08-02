GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 186 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Booking by 5.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $1,906.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,950.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2,153.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Booking from $2,880.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,665.90.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

