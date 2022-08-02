GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $386,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $576.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $605.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.59. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $697.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.