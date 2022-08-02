Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,100 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the June 30th total of 454,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 357,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Great Panther Mining from $4.25 to $1.75 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Panther Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 66.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 79.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,739,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 403,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

