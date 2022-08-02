Green Dot (GDOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Green Dot to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Green Dot has set its FY22 guidance at $2.32-$2.46 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Green Dot to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Green Dot Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.95.
Insider Activity at Green Dot
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 56.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 448,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Green Dot by 19.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,641,000 after purchasing an additional 302,695 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 85.4% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 387,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Green Dot by 46.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 58,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Dot (GDOT)
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.