Green Dot (GDOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Green Dot to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Green Dot has set its FY22 guidance at $2.32-$2.46 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Green Dot to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Green Dot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock worth $220,024 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 56.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 448,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Green Dot by 19.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,641,000 after purchasing an additional 302,695 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 85.4% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 387,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Green Dot by 46.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 58,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Recommended Stories

