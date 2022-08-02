Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Greencoat Renewables Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of GRP stock opened at GBX 1.23 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.04 million and a P/E ratio of 13.44. Greencoat Renewables has a twelve month low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.24 ($0.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.16.
About Greencoat Renewables
