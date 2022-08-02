Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Update

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,000 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Greenpro Capital Stock Performance
GRNQ traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. 142,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,278. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.37. Greenpro Capital has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.
Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 359.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.
About Greenpro Capital
Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.
