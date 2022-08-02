Grocery Outlet (GO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.94-$0.99 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.94-$0.99 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,436. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

GO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $1,110,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,222.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $1,110,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,222.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $294,814.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,221.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,723,255 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after acquiring an additional 96,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,164,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,967,000 after acquiring an additional 194,822 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

