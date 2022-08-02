H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

H.I.G. Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HIGA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. 15,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,212. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. H.I.G. Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.I.G. Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,662,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,780 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,554,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 60,831 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 29.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $10,619,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About H.I.G. Acquisition

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

