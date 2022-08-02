Hamel Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,752 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,222,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,394 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,979,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,941,000 after acquiring an additional 828,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,500. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,601,007. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

