Hamel Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Valmont Industries comprises 1.3% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Valmont Industries worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

VMI traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.56. 177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,217. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

