Hamel Associates Inc. Makes New $310,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,650 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($31.26) to GBX 2,779 ($34.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,905.44.
Shell Price Performance
Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Shell Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.
Shell Company Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shell (SHEL)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.