Hamel Associates Inc. Makes New $310,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,650 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($31.26) to GBX 2,779 ($34.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,905.44.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 47,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,534. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $201.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.