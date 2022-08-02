Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 289 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in PepsiCo by 30.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 331,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 96,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 85.4% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.70. The stock had a trading volume of 43,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.30 and a 200-day moving average of $169.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $242.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.