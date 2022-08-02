Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 925 ($11.33) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.99) to GBX 900 ($11.03) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 890 ($10.91) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,430 ($17.52) to GBX 1,175 ($14.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.99) to GBX 770 ($9.44) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,140.13 ($13.97).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HL opened at GBX 846.60 ($10.37) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,514.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,655.81 ($20.29). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 815.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 996.39.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.