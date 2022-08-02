Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Harmonic in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Harmonic Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Harmonic by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Harmonic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 208,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Further Reading

