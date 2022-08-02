Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $147-$157 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.43 million. Harmonic also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.44-$0.52 EPS.

Harmonic Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. 27,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,799. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Harmonic’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Harmonic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,004,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,685,000 after purchasing an additional 72,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,891,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,027,000 after buying an additional 247,780 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,300,000 after buying an additional 51,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,667,000 after buying an additional 102,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 52.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 437,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

