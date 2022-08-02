Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.13-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.13)-0.00 EPS.

Shares of Harsco stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Harsco has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $416.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSC. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Harsco from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Harsco by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,515,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 201,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,603,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,311,000 after acquiring an additional 122,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Harsco by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,830,000 after acquiring an additional 100,290 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harsco by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 84,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Harsco by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 630,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 81,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

