Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.13)-0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. Harsco also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.08)-($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harsco from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Harsco stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.51. 58,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,922. Harsco has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $447.22 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,603,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,311,000 after purchasing an additional 122,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Harsco by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,830,000 after purchasing an additional 100,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Harsco by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,515,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 201,034 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,329,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,715 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 61,626 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

