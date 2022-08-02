HashCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $127,420.64 (HSC)

HashCoin (HSC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HashCoin has a market cap of $127,420.64 and approximately $12,043.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HashCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,030.44 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003850 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00128479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00031752 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.