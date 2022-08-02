Hashgard (GARD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27,179.00

Hashgard (GARD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $420,227.74 and approximately $27,179.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hashgard alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,822.98 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003835 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00126582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00031379 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.