Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $72,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,972,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $378,851,000 after purchasing an additional 57,576 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $265,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $264,474,000 after purchasing an additional 308,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,252,251 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $263,602,000 after purchasing an additional 63,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.90 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

