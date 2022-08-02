Head-To-Head Comparison: Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) & Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Embraer and Archer Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer 0.33% -0.41% -0.11% Archer Aviation N/A -79.37% -57.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Embraer and Archer Aviation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer $4.20 billion 0.41 -$44.70 million $0.07 132.45 Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$347.80 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Embraer has higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation.

Embraer has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archer Aviation has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Embraer and Archer Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer 0 2 5 0 2.71 Archer Aviation 0 1 4 0 2.80

Embraer presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 133.73%. Archer Aviation has a consensus price target of $9.42, indicating a potential upside of 125.82%. Given Embraer’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Embraer is more favorable than Archer Aviation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Archer Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Embraer beats Archer Aviation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embraer

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft; and offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars and special space systems, as well as information and communications systems comprising command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets. It also leases Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet; and Praetor 500 and Praetor 600, disruptive executive jets in the midsize and super midsize categories. The Service & Support segment offers after-service solutions, support, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for commercial, executive, and defense aircrafts; provides aircraft components and engines; and supplies steel and composite aviation structures to various aircraft manufacturers. The Other segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

