Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.68-$1.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on PEAK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.09.
Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.30. 5,307,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
