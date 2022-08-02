Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.68-1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.68-$1.74 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,307,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

