HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

HealthStream Stock Performance

HealthStream stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 128,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,816. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.30 million, a PE ratio of 106.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.27 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 20.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after buying an additional 109,370 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $2,670,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 68,047 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 165.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 64,073 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the first quarter worth $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

