HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €43.00 ($44.33) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($65.98) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($57.73) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($57.73) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($46.39) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($78.35) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

HeidelbergCement Trading Down 1.6 %

HEI opened at €48.72 ($50.23) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €43.40 ($44.74) and a twelve month high of €76.92 ($79.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of €49.60 and a 200-day moving average of €54.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 5.41.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

