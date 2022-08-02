Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

HSII opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth $206,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,552.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

