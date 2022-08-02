Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.
Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.
Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance
HSII opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth $206,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,552.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
