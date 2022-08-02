Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Short Interest Down 28.4% in July

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,500 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 690,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 287,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,415,930 shares in the company, valued at $12,707,259.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hemisphere Media Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 179,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hemisphere Media Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research firms have commented on HMTV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 25,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,001. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $319.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hemisphere Media Group has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.17%.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.