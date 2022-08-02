Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Henry Schein stock opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.10.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,481 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,303,000 after buying an additional 691,299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,191,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,349.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 580,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,044,000 after buying an additional 540,908 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

