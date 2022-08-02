Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.50). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $158.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.54%.

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 29,612 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRTG shares. StockNews.com cut Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Heritage Insurance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

