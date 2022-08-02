HEX Market Capitalization Reaches $7.93 Billion (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One HEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HEX has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion and $10.37 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
HEX Coin Profile
HEX is a coin. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The official website for HEX is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
