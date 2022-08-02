Hexcel Co. (HXL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 12th

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Hexcel has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hexcel to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Hexcel Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hexcel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research increased their price target on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Stories

