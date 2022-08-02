Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Given New $66.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HXL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lifted their price target on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hexcel by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,975,000 after purchasing an additional 337,683 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hexcel by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 589,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hexcel by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

