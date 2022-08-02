Hilton Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 525,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,103,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 6.9% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.67. The stock had a trading volume of 57,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,567. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.73. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $132.23.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.