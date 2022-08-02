Hilton Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,925,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116,509 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,528,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,062,000 after acquiring an additional 74,183 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,876,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,171. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.084 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

