Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $16.37 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,134 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts accounts for 1.7% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Advance Auto Parts worth $16,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $20,094,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $2,473,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.95. 3,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,144. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.17 and its 200 day moving average is $203.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

