Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,617,369 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617,369 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for 1.4% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $13,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFF. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,251,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,147,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,273,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 231.1% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,850,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,271,000 after purchasing an additional 94,403 shares during the period.

PFF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 59,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,600. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $39.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.164 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

