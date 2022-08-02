Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $128.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.54.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,020. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. Cowen cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

